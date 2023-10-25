GREENVILLE - Greenville University celebrated its annual homecoming festivities last weekend with a full slate of special activities, building dedications, musical concerts, athletic games, and alumni gatherings.

Those events were conducted against a backdrop of beautiful fall weather and the emergence of orange and gold foliage on campus.

Headlining the weekend was a packed concert by Christian music legend Michael W. Smith on Friday night at Whitlock Music Center. His nostalgic performance had the audience singing along with his praise songs from the past several decades.

Another Homecoming highlight was the unveiling of a new look for Hoguey, the University’s mascot. After several decades of wearing a furry black suit, Hoguey now has a bright orange suit with black trim. It gives the mascot a new muscular appearance and a face that matches the redesigned Panther logo introduced in 2017.

The weekend activities kicked off Thursday evening with a concert by the GU Choir.

Friday’s events began with a morning Homecoming Chapel service led by GU President Suzanne Davis, with participation by several current and former faculty members. GU Board of Trustees President Steve Ellsworth concluded the ceremony by praying for Davis as several members of the audience gathered around her.

The traditional Homecoming parade was held that afternoon, snaking its way through streets near campus as well as the downtown square. Several campus groups and athletic teams participated, and Brian Hartley, former professor and administrator, served as parade marshal.

A consecration ceremony for the residence hall currently being constructed on College Avenue was held late Friday afternoon. That was followed by a program outlining the progress of the