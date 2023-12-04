JERSEYVILLE - A man from Greenville has been charged with four felonies including armed violence, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and more, according to recently filed Jersey County court documents.

Matthew S. Hancock, 32, of Greenville, was charged with armed violence - category II, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession with intent to deliver cannabis, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Court documents state that on or about Nov. 29, 2023, Hancock allegedly “committed the offense of armed violence, in that the defendant, while committing a felony as defined under Illinois Law, was armed with a dangerous weapon, being a Category II knife/dagger in excess of 3 inches in length.” As a felon in possession of this weapon, he was also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Article continues after sponsor message

Hancock also reportedly possessed, with the intent to deliver, between 30-500 grams of “a substance containing cannabis.” He was also charged with unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of a substance containing heroin and/or fentanyl, according to court documents.

In total, Hancock was charged with four felonies, including a Super Class X Felony for armed violence - category II, a Super Class 3 felony for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 3 felony for possession/intent to deliver cannabis, and a Class 4 felony for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Court documents indicate Hancock was released under the pretrial release conditions of the Illinois Pretrial Fairness Act.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: