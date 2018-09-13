GREENVILLE - The Greenville Choral Union will begin vocal rehearsals for its 88th anniversary season on Tuesday, September 18, at 7 p.m. Singers high school age and older are invited to join. Rehearsals convene in the James E. Wilson Recital Hall in the Whitlock Music Center on the Greenville University campus located at the corner of College Avenue and Elm Street.

Anniversary Concert Planned

This year’s concert marks the 88th performance of George Frideric Handel’s oratorio Messiah in Greenville. The 110-voice Choral Union and 30-piece orchestra will perform selections from Part 1 of Messiah, as well as other seasonal pieces by John Rutter, Gwyneth Walker, Pavel Chesnekov and Abbie Betinis.

In addition to local instrumentalists and vocalists, this year’s presentation will also feature orchestral musicians from the St. Louis region. The Greenville Choral Union concert will take place on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at 4 p.m. in the Whitlock Music Center Recital Hall at Greenville University.

For more information about participating in either the Greenville Choral Union chorus or orchestra, contact Jeff Wilson, professor of music at G.U., at 618-664-6561 or jeff.wilson@greenville.edu.

Greenville University is an accredited Christian liberal arts university with more than 1,200 traditional undergraduate, graduate, and adult degree completion students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the University is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri. For more information visit www.greenville.edu .

