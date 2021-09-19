GREENVILLE - The Greenville Choral Union begins preparation for its 91st annual performance of George Frideric Handel’s Messiah. Vocal rehearsals begin Monday, September 20.

"One of the longest standing traditions at GU is our annual performance of Handel’s Messiah that ushers in the Christmas season,” says Don Frazure, director of Greenville University choral activities. “If you have ever sung Messiah or have wanted to be a part of this grand tradition, you are invited to come join the Choral Union.”

In addition to the Christmas portion of Messiah, the choral union will also perform Vivaldi’s Gloria.

Singers (high school age and older) at any level of musical experience from the community are invited to be a part of this Christmas tradition. Socially distanced rehearsals will be held at 7 pm beginning Monday, September 20, at the Whitlock Music Center on the Greenville University campus located at the corner of College Avenue and Elm Street.

Singers unable to make the first rehearsal are still welcome to join. Music and rehearsal recordings will be provided to assist in preparation at home.

With COVID-19 safety precautions in mind, last year’s performance moved online. The Choral Union hopes to host guests in person this year for the annual performance of Handel’s Messiah at 4 pm on Sunday, December 5.

For more information, contact Don Frazure at don.frazure@greenville.edu. Click here for the full schedule of rehearsals.

Greenville University is an accredited Christian liberal arts university with more than 1,100 students, including traditional undergraduate, graduate, and adult degree completion students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the University is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri. Visit www.greenville.edu.

