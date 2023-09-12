GLEN CARBON - A project to convert a portion of Greenspace East in Glen Carbon into a prairie grass restoration area full of flowers and wildlife received unanimous approval from the Village Board of Trustees last night. The project is set to be completed by June 2024 at a total cost of $5,704.

“We have developed a project plan to convert the current old field habitat to prairie that will be full of blooming flowers and wildlife,” Eric Wright with Heartlands Conservancy wrote in a letter to Village Administrator Jamie Bowden.

“The prairie conversion will improve the Greenspace East for both people and wildlife while creating opportunities to reduce long-term maintenance costs.”

Greenspace East is located between Route 159 and Old Troy Road in Glen Carbon. While the entire site is approximately 80 acres, the area slated for this prairie improvement project is only about 1.5 acres, Bowden said at the meeting on Tuesday.

Wright said in his letter that the project can be scaled up to cover additional acreage at a higher overall cost, but a lower cost per acre. Bowden said at the meeting that if this smaller prairie area is well-received and well-maintained, they may pursue expansion.

Heartlands Conservancy developed a four-part plan for the site which was outlined in meeting packet documents. The first task consists of site design, including determining the size, location, “mowed walking paths,” and more for the site. The second task is the termination of non-native cool season grasses which would otherwise limit the growth of prairie species.

The third task will be “Seeding the Prairie” using seed mix hand sown by community volunteers under the direction of Heartlands Conservancy staff. A “Seeding Event” will be held to educate community members about the project’s goals and more.

The fourth and final task is the operation and maintenance of the prairie conversion. Heartlands Conservancy will provide timelines for when to mow the site and how to manage weeds, and will even train up to two Village of Glen Carbon staff members “to identify and treat weedy species.”

Village staff worked with the Cool Cities Committee on this project before the proposal from Heartlands Conservancy. John Slosar, co-chair of the Cool Cities Committee, spoke during the public comment portion of Tuesday’s Village Board meeting to voice their “very strong support” for the project.

“I’m here on behalf of the committee to express our very strong support for the Greenspace East Prairie Improvement Project,” Slosar said. “Greenspace East is sort of a hidden gem in the village, and this could only add to its attractiveness and hopefully give us the opportunity to make more residents aware of it.”

Village trustees voted unanimously to approve a Service Contract with Heartlands Conservancy to move forward on the project. A full recording of the Sept. 12 meeting can be watched at the top of this story or on the Village of Glen Carbon Facebook page.

