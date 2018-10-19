Greenfield-Northwestern captures county rival volleyball match with North Greene Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WHITE HALL - Greenfield Northwestern and North Greene are big country rivals in every sport. Greenfield-Northwestern captured the most recent volleyball confrontation 25-6, 25-12 over North Greene. Article continues after sponsor message Hailey Driscoll and Kersty Gibbs had five kills apiece for the Tigers. Gillian Bowman, Baylee Bilbruck, Carly Gregory and Ava Oros each had two kills in the match. Driscoll led the team with eight digs, Jessa Vetter had six digs, while Macy Walker and Megan Jones each had five digs and Gibbs four digs. Carly Gregory had 14 assists in the match for the Tigers, Kaitlyn Foiles added three assists. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip