GREENFIELD - Greenfield Police sent out a notice today that Julie Schild, who had been reported missing, had been found and is safe.

Julie's daughter - Rachael Costello - had posted her mom missing on the Greenfield Police Department Facebook page and said she was dealing with an unknown medical issue.

"She left in my car (2015 Infinity QX60, plate CD93045) at 7:30 last night to go to the store and has not been back," Julie's daughter initially reported.