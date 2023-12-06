HARDIN - A Greenfield woman has been charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle (theft over $10,000). Laura L. Green, age 46, of Greenfield, Illinois, was arrested and now has been charged.

The Calhoun Sheriff's Office said the case unfolded as follows:

At 2:03 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2023, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a stolen motor vehicle from the Senior Center on Main Street in Hardin, Calhoun County, Illinois.

Calhoun County Sheriff's Deputy Nic McCall responded to the area and immediately began an intensive investigation and attempted to locate the stolen vehicle; which was identified as a white 2010 Ford truck.

With assistance from the citizens of the village of Hardin, Deputy McCall located and recovered the stolen vehicle, and apprehended a suspect within less than three hours of the initial report.

After its recovery and processing, the stolen motor vehicle was returned safely to the owner.

Green was arrested without incident and subsequently released with a Notice to Appear at the Calhoun County Courthouse; as is now required under the provisions of the new House Bill 3653, known as the SAFE-T Act.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office would like to express our gratitude to the many citizens who assisted in the recovery of the stolen vehicle, and apprehension of the suspect. The sheriff's office said please continue to report suspicious activity occurring in our county to the Sheriff’s Office; or if you wish to remain anonymous, to Two Rivers Crimestoppers.

Calhoun County Sheriff Bill Heffington would like to remind all our citizens to be vigilant. Please remember to lock your doors, don't leave keys and expensive items in vehicles.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty

