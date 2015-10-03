GREENFIELD 49, HARDIN-CALHOUN 18: A 28-point second term proved the deciding factor for the Hardin-Calhoun-Greefield-Northwestern encounter as the Warriors fell 49-18 to the Tigers on the road Friday.

“We didn’t tackle well and we gave up too many plays,” said Warrior coach Aaron Elmore.

Taegan Grigsby and Jacob Foiles scored the Tigers touchdowns with Grigsby tallying four and Foiles the remaining three.

Grigsby darted to paydirt on runs of 60, 11, 14 and 3 yards. Foiles rambled into the end zone on runs of 55, 1 and 3 yards.

Quarterback Blake Booth led Calhoun's scoring with two 5-yard touchdown runs and passed for the other score.

Greenfield-NW is 4-2 after the victory and remains in the playoff hunt.

Calhoun fell to 3-3 on the year and take on rival Carrollton at home next week. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

