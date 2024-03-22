CHICAGO – A Greenfield man has been charged by Attorney General Kwame Raoul with possessing child pornography.

The Attorney General’s office charged William L. Orr, 60, in Greene County Circuit Court with five counts of possession of child pornography, Class 1 felonies punishable by four to 15 years in prison that must be served consecutively; and four counts of failure to register as a sex offender, Class 2 felonies punishable by up to seven years in prison. Orr was also charged with six counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and three counts of possession of firearm ammunition by a felon, all Class 2 felonies punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

Raoul’s investigators, along with officers from the Greenfield Police Department, the Green County Sheriff’s office, and the Illinois State Police’s (ISP) South Central Illinois Drug Task Force conducted a search of Orr’s residence in the 300 block of Main Street in Greenfield on March 20, 2024. Orr was arrested when evidence of child pornography was discovered.

The case is part of Raoul’s ongoing work, in collaboration with federal law enforcement agencies and local law enforcement officials throughout Illinois, to apprehend offenders who download and trade child pornography online.

Sentences are ultimately determined by the court. Orr is currently being detained at the Greene County Jail, and his next court date is scheduled for March 27, 2024.

“Child exploitation leaves survivors and their families dealing with a lifetime of trauma,” Raoul said. “Predators of this horrific crime must be held accountable, which is why my office will continue to collaborate with state and local authorities to help survivors receive justice to support their healing.”

ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said: "ISP is relentless when it comes to investigating sexual predators who prey on children and we will continue to work with all our partners in law enforcement to seek justice."

Raoul’s office is co-prosecuting this case with the Greene County State’s Attorney Caleb Briscoe’s office.

Raoul’s office, with a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, runs the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force that investigates child exploitation crimes and trains law enforcement agencies. The task force receives CyberTips, or online reports of child pornography, from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Over the last several years, CyberTipline reports have steadily increased. In 2023, reports to the ICAC increased by 46% over 2022.

Illinois’ ICAC Task Force is one of 61 ICAC task forces throughout the country and is comprised of a network of more than 185 local, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies. Since 2019, the Attorney General’s ICAC Task Force has received more than 40,900 CyberTips and has been involved in more than 720 arrests of sexual predators. Since 2006, the Attorney General’s ICAC Task Force has been involved in more than 2,010 arrests of sexual predators. The task force also has provided internet safety training and education to tens of thousands of parents, teachers, students and law enforcement professionals.

Attorney General Raoul is reminding the public that child sexual exploitation can be reported online at cybertipline.com and child abuse at dcfsonlinereporting.dcfs.illinois.gov. In addition, local child advocacy centers can be found at childrensadvocacycentersofillinois.org.

The public is reminded that the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assistant Attorney General Jenifer Peck is prosecuting the case for Raoul’s High Tech Crimes Bureau.

