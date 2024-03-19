CARROLLTON - Greene County Republican voters have chosen their party’s nominee for State’s Attorney in the county’s only contested race of the 2024 primary election.

Donald Donnie Schaaf secured the Republican nomination with 70.36% of the vote, with Dayna Church-Switzer receiving 29.64% of the vote.

Schaaf and Church-Switzer competed as hopeful party nominees after Incumbent Greene County State’s Attorney Caleb Briscoe announced he would not seek re-election.

Unopposed county-level races in Greene County included Shirley Thornton, the Republican nominee for Circuit Clerk, and Brady Milnes, the Republican nominee for Coroner. No Democratic candidates ran at the county level in this year’s primary election.

Full Greene County election results are available here.

