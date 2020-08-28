CARROLLTON - Greene County State's Attorney Caleb Briscoe has announced Jamia Ellis, of Alton, Illinois, was sentenced by Greene County Circuit Judge James Day to 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and three years of mandatory supervised release (parole) following her guilty plea to drug-induced homicide for her involvement in the death of her son, Jabari Ellis, in November of 2018.

Securing a class X felony conviction - which is one of Illinois' most serious felonies in Illinois, carrying a 15 - 30 year prison term - ensures that the defendant will spend significant time in prison following the senseless death of her child.

Of the conviction, State's Attorney Briscoe said, "My thoughts are with the Ellis family as they continue to grapple with the loss of a loved one and the sobering reality that their daughter will spend decades in prison for her role in the heinous crime.”

Ellis' co-Defendant, Ryan Wheeler, was convicted of concealment of a homicidal death earlier this month for his role in the death of Jabari. Wheeler is set for sentencing in November.

Ellis' conviction was a result of an investigation by the Alton Police Department, Illinois State Police, Carrollton Police, Greene County Sheriff's Department, and Greene County Coroner. Greene County State's Attorney prosecuted the case for the State of Illinois.

