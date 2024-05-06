CARROLLTON - Several individuals were booked into the Greene County Jail on drug and alcohol-related charges in recent weeks, according to the latest jail booking report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephanie M. Nicholson, 33, of Winchester, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and arrested by the Roodhouse Police Department. She was taken into custody on May 2, 2024 and has been released with a Notice To Appear in court.

Ryan L. Scott, 40, of Roodhouse, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The Greene County Sheriff’s Department arrested Scott on May 2, 2024; he was later released and issued a Notice To Appear.

Nathan A. Robinson, 45, of Roodhouse, faces one count of driving under the influence of alcohol. Robinson was arrested on May 2, 2024 by the White Hall Police Department and was later released with a Notice To Appear.

Andrew C. Kaufmann, 21, of Winchester, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content (BAC) over 0.08. The White Hall Police Department arrested Kaufmann on April 29, 2024; he was released and issued a Notice to Appear.

Tyler J. Baalman, 30, of Carrollton, was charged by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department with driving under the influence of alcohol. He was taken into custody on April 27, 2024 and was released with a Notice To Appear.

Jacob S. Brown, 27, of White Hall, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, as well as improper lane usage on a laned roadway. The Roodhouse Police Department arrested Brown and he was booked into the Greene County Jail on April 20, 2024 before being released with a Notice To Appear.

Willie M. Jenkins, 44, of Roodhouse, was charged with driving under the influence and operating a motor vehicle without a license. He was charged by the White Hall Police Department and booked on April 14, 2024, before being released and issued a Notice To Appear.

Tambra L. Virgin, 50, of Roodhouse, was charged with possession of 15-100 grams of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of cannabis, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The Roodhouse Police Department arrested Virgin; she was taken into custody on April 5, 2024 and released with a Notice To Appear.

Eugene A. Covington, 52, of Alton, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested by the White Hall Police Department and booked into the Greene County Jail on April 4, 2024. He has since been released and issued a Notice To Appear.

Christopher E. Brueggeman, 48, of Highland, was also charged by the White Hall Police Department with unlawful possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested and taken into custody on April 4, 2024 before being released with a Notice To Appear.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

