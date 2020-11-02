Greene County Reports COVID-19 Numbers Steadily On The Rise Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GREENE COUNTY - Greene County Public Health Department Director Molly Peters today reported that the county's numbers have been steadily on the result, which was part of the reason for Region 3 being restricted. Region 3 is part of the Restore Illinois plan. Included in the region are Greene, Jersey, Calhoun and Macoupin counties, among several other counties. "You might be asking what you can do to help bring these numbers down and we're here to help!," Peters said. " We are working hard behind the scenes to make our Facebook page more interactive and we are finding new ways to help our communities! We will be making a series of announcements, so please, stay tuned with us and share the good news. Until then, we made this list of a few fun ideas to consider, to help you get through the extra time at home and the hardships this shutdown may be causing for you or someone you know." Nine of the 11 regions in Illinois are now under new mitigations, including Region 3. The IDPH will be monitoring Region 3 in the coming days. "If its positivity rate is 6.5% or less for a three-day period, restrictions will be lifted," Peters said. "If out positivity rate is between 6.5% and 8%, IDPH will continue to monitor. However, if the positivity rate is still at 8% or more after 14 days, the region could face more restrictions. Peters closed by saying: "Now is the time to make changes to routines to help stop the spread of the virus in our communities." CAN DO'S THAT CAN HELP THE COMMUNITY: Lead by example: It's hard to stay focused on mask-wearing and disinfecting, social distancing and not gathering in large groups, but if we all work together to fight this virus by doing these things, it can help so much. Article continues after sponsor message Help others: If you see someone struggling at this time, whether it be an individual or a business, let's rally around each other and get them the help they need. There are so many resources available to help others and a small bit of kindness could go a long way for anyone who is facing hardship. Find new and exciting ways to interact with friends and family: Maybe it's time to dust off the old board games or pick up a new hobby that can help you pass the time you would have otherwise spent socializing, like learning how to do the things you always wanted to but never seemed to have time for before COVID. Learn how to do things with friends and family members, try new recipes, learn how to crochet, maybe even have your kids teach you a new dance or new music. Share the dances and music that you loved when you were their age. Both music and dancing can help boost your mood instantly. Learn to play an instrument! Have a zoom scavenger hunt, share pictures and videos frequently on social media apps with one another. There are so many possibilities to stay connected! Do makeovers - on your home, your car or on yourself: Rearrange your furniture or try a new hair color or makeup style. Detail your car or truck. Take care of yourself, do a workout video on YouTube. Meditate or try beginner yoga to get yourself in a good place again. Try a spa day (guys, you can do spa days too!) and devote a few hours to just you. It's to perfect time to also get in the holiday spirit and decorate! If you are low on funds, reach out to your friends and family and let them know you need help: There are online jobs, resources, and opportunities for anyone who is facing financial difficulty. Don't be afraid or ashamed to ask for help until you can get back on your feet. Find a blessings group on Facebook and tell your story. Explain that you are struggling. Tell them what you need help with. This is a season of giving and so many churches, agencies and people are ready to help you! Get outside: With temperatures dropping and winter on the way, it can feel overwhelming. Just bundle up and try to find some sunshine, as often as you can. Even opening curtains to let in the sunlight or cracking a window for just a few minutes a day can help. Read a book: The best escape can sometimes be found in reading! Not sure where to start? Ask friends or family members what books they are reading or go online and see what types of books are hitting the bestseller lists that have topics that interest you most Adopt A Pet: Shelters are overwhelmed with animals that need good homes. Find a battle buddy to make it through this winter with you. Animals have been shown to be very therapeutic and boost mental health! Be kind: With our numbers increasing, almost anyone from our community could be affected by a friend or family member who has been quarantined or tested positive. Be kind to each other in public and on social media: you never know what battles others are facing. Check-in with each other. We need to remember that we are all in this, together, and it takes all of us working together to make a difference. Mitigation actions taking effect, today, November 1, 2020 include: Bars No indoor service.

All outside bar service closes at 11 p.m.

All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside.

No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed).

Tables should be six feet apart.

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting.

No dancing or standing indoors.

Reservations required for each party.

No seating of multiple parties at one table. Restaurants No indoor dining or bar service.

All outdoor dining closes at 11 p.m.

Outside dining tables should be six feet apart.

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting.

Reservations required for each party.

No seating of multiple parties at one table. Meetings, Social Events and Gatherings Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity.

No party buses.

Gaming and casinos close at 11 p.m., are limited to 25% capacity, and must follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable. These mitigations do not apply to schools or polling places but protocols developed prior to Nov 1, 2020, to keep our children and voters safe, are still in place. WHAT YOU CAN DO TO HELP STOP THE SPREAD TODAY: Limit shopping to online, pick up only or make infrequent trips to the store

Always wear a mask in public and use social distancing

Wash your hands frequently with soap and/or use hand sanitizer when hand washing is not possible after touching surfaces outside of your home.

Postpone gatherings to a safer period of time, or gather online for zoom or FaceTime calls.

Deep clean your home if possible and disinfect surfaces on phones, tablets, laptops, door handles and even your steering wheel daily

If you are placed on quarantine, it is for your safety as well as for the safety of your community. Stay home, even if you don't have symptoms, it could lessen community spread and even save lives

Treat yourself and others as if you/they are already infected and keep contact to a minimum.

Take care of your physical and mental health.

If your mental health is suffering, please follow this link for help: https://www.dhs.state.il.us/page.aspx?item=123539&fbclid=IwAR2M5nC77n8YKms_1V3PrIDlCKzzopkPP4Dip4UHQGY38rka7qurwfNzaEg

If you feel you or a family member might need to be tested, contact your doctor or try this self-checker quiz to determine if you need to be tested: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/coronavirus-self-checker.html

Need to be tested? Find testing sites close to you here: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing?fbclid=IwAR0HTIla04KAewJk5MVCh9T26_Xq4cgWX7PB-9DQiJIRpPlMKpVeTPXwUVI

If you need additional information, visit our website at www.greenecountyhealth.com or give us a call at 217-248-6961. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip