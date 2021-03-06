GREENE COUNTY - Greene County Public Health Administrator Molly Peters, B.S., L.E.H.P., said today the first dose COVID-19 vaccine scheduling in their clinic on Monday is open to Greene County and other Illinois residents.

The location of this drive-thru clinic is at the Knights of Columbus Hall (KC Hall) at 1377 Fifth St. Carrollton, IL., 62016.

"Please do not arrive until the time of your scheduled appointment in order to reduce wait times," Peters said. "Only those scheduled will receive their first vaccine from 1-3 p.m."

Peters said those wanting to obtain their first dose of the Moderna vaccine can sign up by following the link below:

https://events.juvare.com/.../335929c0-b35b-4a92-87c8.../

