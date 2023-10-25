CARROLLTON - The Greene County Housing Authority has sold its first house, clearing the way for more residents to find affordable housing.

The housing authority works with the government to provide affordable housing for people in lower income brackets. The organization maintains these properties and sells them at a lower price while also supporting buyers as they navigate homeownership.

“After the first one has been sold, we’re literally blazing the trails going forward,” Wendi Rensing said. “I always say I have the most rewarding job in real estate.”

Rensing is a managing broker and homeownership coordinator with CCDC Realty, LLC. She works with housing authorities across Illinois “to offer homeownership to those who normally wouldn’t be able to purchase.”

The Greene County Housing Authority works with the Illinois Housing Development Association (IHDA) to secure loans to purchase or build properties. Rensing describes it as “a mortgage through the government.” People who are within the income criteria can connect with the Greene County Housing Authority to rent these homes, or work with Rensing at CCDC Realty to purchase them. The organization also offers credit counseling, homeownership classes and ongoing support through the Macoupin County Housing Authority as residents adjust to their new homes.

“The buyers are set up for success,” Rensing added. “It definitely takes a team to be able to achieve the goal of homeownership…We’re there anywhere from ‘Hey, how do I fix this?’ or ‘Who fixes that?’ to setting up budgets going forward. Anything they possibly might need.”

She explained that the Greene County properties, located in Hawkland Estates in Carrollton, are single-family tax credit homes. This means the housing authority claims tax credits by renting or selling the property below-appraised value. Buyers sign a mortgage and receive a one-year home warranty.

Now that the Greene County Housing Authority has successfully sold its first home, it will be able to connect more residents with affordable housing. But Rensing knows the program can be confusing, and she understands the financial and practical difficulties of becoming a homeowner.

She encourages people to reach out to her and Director Shelly Mason so they can explain the process of purchasing a home through the Greene County Housing Authority. She also reminds potential buyers that the housing authority has several supports in place to ease the transition to homeownership.

“This is a long-term commitment. There can be some troubling times, and being a homeowner is not always easy,” Rensing said. “There’s always rewards and there’s also obstacles to overcome. You always have a support system whenever purchasing through the affordable homeownership program that Greene County offers.”

To learn more about the Greene County Housing Authority and if you might qualify, contact Rensing at 217-851-0817. You can also visit the official Greene County Housing Authority Facebook page or the CCDC Realty, LLC Facebook page, both of which regularly post information about available properties.

