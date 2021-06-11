CARROLLTON - Greene County has become a food desert since the closing of the Kroger stores in Carrollton and Roodhouse.

Thankfully, Greene County still has Meehan’s in Greenfield and Triple J Meats in Roodhouse, but Carrollton and White Hall no longer have any food stores.

Greene County Public Health Administrator Molly Peters has been a leader in combatting the countywide problem. She said that food access is vital to a community.

"We will not be able to rely only on our gas stations to support our needs for healthy food options," she said on Thursday.

However, Peters pointed out a positive that surfaced Wednesday afternoon in Carrollton - My Country Market.

Article continues after sponsor message

"More details will be shared soon regarding ordering and pick up," Peters said. "This location is a trial run to see if there is enough support for a store location. We hope that the community understands this process might be new, but will be very important to support our local stores. With an opening, there may be bugs to work out, but continued support for Greene County is needed to maintain healthy food options close. As soon as the information is live, we will help share with the community more about County Market."

Peters said there are several groups that have formed to help with ordering or pick up, so please join their groups or help support them.

She said the Facebook Groups: Lettuce Serve You, Reaching Out....To Help Others are available for county residents.

"Additionally, it seems the local libraries would also be more than willing to assist this community as well," Peters said. "Carrollton Public Library - Illinois Roodhouse Public Library, Greenfield Public Library, and White Hall Township Public Library also volunteered to assist."

Peters and the other Greene County officials hope someone will see the desperate need for grocery outlets in the area and surface soon, especially with the former Kroger store locations in Carrollton and White Hall now vacant.

She closed by saying: "It will take all of us supporting these businesses for success and supplies. Help us share and support our local community."

More like this: