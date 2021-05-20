GREENE COUNTY - Greene County Public Health Administrator Molly Peters, B.S., L.E.H.P., made an announcement to residents this week they have been waiting for - "CDC has collected enough data to determine that those who are fully vaccinated (14 days past full dose of vaccine) will no longer require masks indoors or outdoors."

"It may take some time for establishments and people to gain understanding of the change in recommendation," Peters said. "Please have compassion and care for all individuals as awareness is shared. Please also understand that the science is evolving as the data is gathered."

Peters expressed a thank you to all the individuals in the county who have received their COVID-19 vaccination.

"We still need to make some growth in Greene County, but we have come a long way," she said. "Thinking about some of the people that have long term effects from COVID-19, it is worth getting the vaccine to prevent disease. Please consider taking action for your own health and to further protect this community.

"Please understand that you may still see healthcare facilities maintain masks in patient care as it is still a recommendation. You may also see some businesses maintain masks requirements because they may not be asking if each person is fully vaccinated prior to entry or they may not be ready for the change."

Peters emphasized the CDC mask ruling is a step - one that some people are completely ready for and one that some people may be uncomfortable with than others.

"Continue to care for the community because we all need a little kindness and understanding as the information is shared," she said. "We are very encouraged by the data and effectiveness of the vaccines available."

Under Peters' leadership, Greene County has been a leader in small counties across the state of Illinois in COVID-19 vaccinations, something she and the others in the health department and the volunteers express great pride.

Link to the details from CDC:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated-guidance.

