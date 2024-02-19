CARROLLTON - Criminal charges filed in Greene County over the past few weeks include aggravated battery, mob action, home invasion, and many more, according to the latest Jail Booking Report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Ian M. Cummins, 20, of Carrollton, faces seven total charges, including two counts of assault, two counts of disorderly conduct, and one count each of aggravated battery, resisting a peace officer, and speeding 35 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. All of these charges were issued by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department on Feb. 6, 2024, and Cummins was released with a notice to appear in court.

Corey M. Hardwick, 32, and Sandra M. Hardwick, 50, both of Roodhouse, were each charged with one count of Mob Action on Feb. 2, 2024. They were arrested by the Roodhouse Police Department and were both released with notices to appear in court.

Hardwick had previously been charged on Jan. 15, 2024 with one count of retail theft by the Roodhouse Police Department, and had been released in that case with a notice to appear in court.

George D. White, 66, of Chambersburg, Ill., faces three total charges including home invasion, residential burglary, and criminal trespass to residence. He was arrested by the Winchester Police Department on Feb. 2, 2024 and reportedly remains in custody.

Jordan M. Deffenbaugh, 40, of Kane, was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department on three total charges, including two forms of burglary: residential burglary, burglary to a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of an accident. He also reportedly had a warrant for his arrest out of Greene County. According to the JAil Booking Report, he has since been released under the pretrial release conditions of the Illinois Pretrial Fairness Act.

Brandy J. Newingham, 39, of Roodhouse, was charged with one count of domestic battery on Jan. 26, 2024. She was arrested by the Roodhouse Police Department and has since been released with a notice to appear in court.

Terry L. Miller, 47, of Illinois, was arrested on one count of domestic battery by the Carrollton Police Department on Feb. 5, 2025, and remains in custody, according to the Jail Booking Report.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

