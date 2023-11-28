CARROLLTON - Crime rates in Greene County have gone down overall in 2023 compared to last year, but assaults have skyrocketed by 1,200%, according to updated statistics from the Illinois State Police.

The overall Green County crime rate has gone down by 7.42%, according to the Illinois State Police Illinois Uniform Crime Reporting Program, which combines data submitted by law enforcement agencies across each county in the state. However, certain charges have seen alarming spikes over the past year.

Assault offenses were 1,200% higher in 2023 than they were in 2022, totaling 13 in 2023 compared to just one in 2022. Sexual crimes also saw an uptick of 50%, totaling three for 2023 and two for 2022.

“Destruction” crimes were also up for the year, with five in 2023 and four in 2022 for an increase of 25%. There was no change in the number of burglary or fraud cases, which totaled two and five respectively for both years.

Despite the skyrocketing rate of assaults in Greene County, there were significant decreases in other crimes compared to last year, keeping consistent with the county’s lower overall crime rate this year.

Arson, counterfeiting, and motor vehicle theft all fell by 100%, given there were no such cases in 2023 but one of each reported in 2022. Larceny/theft also fell sharply by 66.67%, while Drug and Narcotic crimes are down 64.29% compared to last year.

While overall crime was down and assaults were up in 2023 compared to 2022, statistics show the exact opposite was the case the year prior. In 2022, Greene County’s crime rate had risen by 174.14% compared to 2021, while the county’s rate of assaults fell by 66.67% within the same time period.

For more information and crime statistics from counties across Illinois, see the Illinois State Police Illinois Uniform Crime Reporting Program website.

