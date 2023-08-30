SPRINGFIELD – Greene, Calhoun, Macoupin, and St. Clair Counties were included in a letter of support by Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth supporting Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's request for federal assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Small Business Administration for Illinois to assist with the severe storms from late June to early July.

The senators said in their remarks the storms passed through Central Illinois producing heavy rainfall, flash flooding, hail, tornadoes, and straight-line winds and tornadoes with winds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today led every member of the Illinois Congressional Delegation in sending a letter to President Joe Biden urging the White House to grant Governor J.B. Pritzker's request for federal assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Small Business Administration (SBA) for Illinois, to help 27 Central Illinois counties recover from storm damage.

"A derecho yielding five tornadoes also passed through Central Illinois, with winds exceeding 100 miles per hour in several counties. This severe weather resulted in significant power outages and roadway interruptions due to flooding. Subsequent damage has impacted homeowners, businesses, and local governments," the lawmakers wrote.

“We write in support of Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s request for federal assistance for the State of Illinois, to help 27 counties recover from storm damage that occurred from late June to early July.

“Governor Pritzker has indicated that this incident is of such severity and magnitude that an effective response is beyond the capabilities of the State and local governments. He requests Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance to aid recovery in the following counties: Adams, Calhoun, Christian, Clark, Coles, Cumberland, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Greene, Hancock, Logan, Macon, Macoupin, McDonough, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Moultrie, Piatt, Pike, Sangamon, Scott, St. Clair, Vermilion, Warren, and Washington."

The full text of the letter is available here and below:

August 29, 2023

Dear Mr. President:

We write in support of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s request for federal assistance for the State of Illinois, to help 27 counties recover from storm damage that occurred from late June to early July.

Governor Pritzker has indicated that this incident is of such severity and magnitude that an effective response is beyond the capabilities of the State and local governments. He requests Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance to aid recovery in the following counties: Adams, Calhoun, Christian, Clark, Coles, Cumberland, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Greene, Hancock, Logan, Macon, Macoupin, McDonough, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Moultrie, Piatt, Pike, Sangamon, Scott, St. Clair, Vermilion, Warren, and Washington. He also requests federal disaster assistance through the Small Business Administration (SBA), including low-interest disaster loan access, for these counties as well as those contiguous to them.

During this period, severe storms passed through Illinois producing heavy rainfall, flash flooding, hail, tornadoes, and straight-line winds. A derecho yielding five tornadoes also passed through Central Illinois, with winds exceeding 100 miles per hour in several counties. This severe weather resulted in significant power outages and roadway interruptions due to flooding. Subsequent damage has impacted homeowners, businesses, and local governments. As such, the Governor seeks timely federal assistance from FEMA.

Thank you in advance for your timely consideration of this important request. We stand ready to assist in any way appropriate.

Sincerely,

Senators

Richard Durbin and Tammy Duckworth

