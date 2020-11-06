ELSAH – Ready to whip up German Apple Pancakes? Or how about Eggs in a Basket or Hash Brown Quiche? Find recipes for those dishes and 150 more in the new Green Tree Inn Bed & Breakfast Cookbook – ‘Recipes and Remembrances”.

The cookbook is available for sale on the Green Tree Inn website: www.greentreeinnelsah.com through PayPal and by visiting the Green Tree Inn, 15 Mill St., Elsah. The cookbooks are $20 apiece. Shipping is available for an additional cost.

‘Recipes and Remembrances’ was created by Green Tree Inn, co-owner Connie Davis, during the pandemic when she realized she had plenty of time on her hands as the number of overnight guests dwindled.

“Our business has been severely affected by the pandemic. Without guests to take care of, it seemed like the perfect time to finish my cookbook that I started several years ago,” Davis said. “I had a dream of organizing all the recipes that I had accumulated over my many years of cooking. I had recipes on backs of deposit slips, backs of pizza orders and papers that were stained from use over the years.

Not satisfied with simply serving up recipes in the book, Davis decided to make it a more personal journey for readers.

“I wanted to give my guests a glimpse into my family memories that involved family fathers and good cooking, as well as a brief history on how Gary and I came to own the Green Tree Inn,” she said.

Guests at the inn have feasted on Davis’ homemade afternoon snacks and morning breakfast spreads which are cooked on site daily. The snack and breakfast recipes are part of the cookbook, for those who want to try the dishes on their own, Davis noted.

“My hope is that people will purchase my cookbook and create great memories with their families using some of my favorite recipes. Hopefully they can recreate my recipes at home and remember their wonderful, relaxing stay at the Green Tree Inn,” Davis said.

