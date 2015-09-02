ALTON - The Alton girls’ volleyball team came to play on Tuesday night at the Alton High School Gym in a 25-17, 25-16 win over a solid East Alton-Wood River team.

Jada Green delivered six key kills in the match, while Sydney Schmidt had nine service points and 15 assists to pace Alton.

“I think we definitely had some high points and positive things happen into the match as we go into this weekend,” said Alton volleyball coach Stacey Ferguson. “From my perspective, I saw things we need to clean up with keeping control and not having unforced errors, but I was really pleased how the girls pulled together and played.”

Green had some dominant kills and was able to get into her “swing” with timely kills that helped drive the Redbirds. Schmidt is only a sophomore in the setter position, but has done a “good job” with the position and made good decisions, the coach said.

Alton raised its record to 2-1 with the win and moves to Redbird Tourney action on Friday and Saturday.

“We are looking forward to seeing what we can do against a variety of teams and a good mix of competition,” she said. “Triad is always a tough team and Southwestern has been on an upswing the last couple years. Orchard Park in the past has had some good players. We will have to work and play hard against these different teams.”

