Alton Marketplace and the Piasa Palisades Group of the Sierra Club are proud to announce the 9th Annual Green Gift Bazaar Saturday, November 26 from 10:00am to 4:00pm at Riverbender.com Community Center. The Bazaar features over 30 juried crafters and artists who create earth friendly one-of-a-kind, all natural, recycled or up-cycled gifts, made in the USA (all are actually made locally in the RiverBend and St. Louis region!).

New this year is the addition of a free film festival spotlighting three environmentally-themed films focusing on water issues, local food, and environmental stewardship and sustainability. The festival will begin at 11:00am with showing of TROUBLED WATERS, followed by FRESH at 12:30pm and culminating with BAG IT at 2:00pm. Organic popcorn and beverages will be offered during the film festival, which is co-sponsored by LCCC, the Confluence Partnership, La Vista Ecological Learning Center, and the St. Louis Confluence Riverkeeper.

There is no entry fee to shop or view films at the Riverbender.com Community Center, located at 200 W. 3rd Street in downtown Alton, IL 62002. Local snacks and drinks will be available for sale. Free Yoga classes at 9:00am and 1:00pm and a free "Elf Zone" for kids' crafts with secure check-in so that parents may shop while their kid(s) make a take-home Holiday craft with Jacoby Arts Center staff and volunteers.

