Southwestern 44, Litchfield 31

Maddy Greeling led Southwestern with 16 points in a 44-31 victory over Litchfield at Southwestern on Thursday night. Kelsey Rhoads added 11 points; Erin Laubscher had eight points.

Greeling moved ahead of Peg Johnson (1,157 points) to second on the all-time Lady Piasa Birds scoring list with 1,163 points. The all-time scoring mark is held by Melissa Gray with 1,238 points.

Southwestern coach Steve Wooley said Greeling is very deserving of any accolades or records she attains because of her commitment and dedication to the sport.

"Maddy is also very diverse with how she can score on the court," he said. "I have thoroughly enjoyed being her coach and seeing her be able to achieve all of her accomplishments."

Southwestern improves to 12-1 and 3-0 in the conference.

Southwestern’s girls have another big game at 5 p.m. Saturday against Pleasant Plains. Junior varsity action starts at 5, followed by the varsity.

The Lady Piasa Birds start Jersey Holiday Tourney play at 7:30 p.m. against Carrollton on Friday of next week.

TRIAD 55, JERSEY 47

Mackenzie Thurston led Jersey Community High School with 24 points in a 55-47 loss to Triad on Thursday night.

Sophie Thompson had 21 points for Triad, making 13 of 14 free-throw attempts.

COLLINSVILLE 65, ALTON 43: LaJarvia Brown had 13 points, but Alton could find no answers after a strong opening term and fell to Collinsville 65-43 in a Southwestern Confernce match at Fletcher Gym Thursday night.

“We started out strong, had a nice first quarter, and they switch defenses,” said Redbird coach Bob Rickman. “They tried to take LaJarvia out of the game by denying her, and we should be albe to take advantage of those situations, but we didn't.”

Caity Brombolich led the Kahoks with 16 points, with Gabby Morgan adding 12.

Alton fell to 2-7 overall, 2-3 in the SWC; Collinsville went to 6-3 overall, 1-3 in the league.

CARROLLTON 70, GRIGGSVILLE-PERRY 24:

Rachel Williams had 11 points and three other 10 points each as Carrollton cruised to a 70-24 win over Griggsville-Perry on the road Thursday night.

Maddie Strauble, Hannah Robinson and Madison Mountain each had 10 for the Hawks in the non-conference matchup

HIGHLAND 54, CIVIC MEMORIAL 41: Highland bounced back from a slow start to remain unbeaten as the Bulldogs knocked off Civic Memorial 54-41 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game at home Thursday night.

The Eagles scored the game's first seven points before Highland took control.

Olivia LaPorta and Amanda Ponce led the Bulldogs with 13 points each, with Emily Vonderhaar adding 12. Allie Trockler and Katelyn Turbyfill each had 15 points to pace CM.

Highland went to 10-0 overall, 3-0 in the MVC; CM fell to 7-3 overall, 2-1 in the league.

