Greater Alton United meeting set for October 21st at Wellspring Resources

(ALTON, IL) Members of a diverse list of groups interested in improving the quality of life in the Alton area are meeting on Tuesday, October 21st to discuss progress of an initiative named “Greater Alton United”. The meeting will take place at 6:00 p.m., at Wellspring Resources, located at 2615 Edwards Street.

Attendees of the meeting will learn of many upcoming opportunities that will empower them to improve life in our community, including these items and many more: information on the Madison County Partnership to End Homelessness (formerly known as Continuum of Care), update on Grassroots Grocery’s campaign to open a locally-sourced grocery store in the Hunterstown neighborhood as well as a progress report on Alton’s next mural that will be soon be installed on the building, news from Rock Spring 2020 including the renovation of the park’s waterfall and involvement of Lewis & Clark Community College’s Landscape Design students, and much more.

The quarterly discussions revolve around promoting positive activities that community groups are currently engaged in, while exploring opportunities for organizations to partner and share resources in order to be most effective. The format of Tuesday’s meeting will be a roundtable discussion to identify ways that the public can make positive changes in the following areas: Youth & Education, Environment & Sustainability, Health & Social Services, Beautification, Economic & Community Development, and Policies & Ordinances/Community Oriented Policing.

The public is invited to participate in mapping out a strategy to accomplish goals such as beautifying the area, supporting the local economy, strengthening families, improving health, reducing crime and drug use, and so forth. Citizens will find countless ways to engage in the grassroots movement and connect with the cause of their choice; the group has compiled a directory of over 100 local non-profits and social services in the area in order to aid potential volunteers in their search for the perfect fit based on shared interests and concerns.

The vision of Greater Alton United is to improve the greater Alton area through the creation of healthy, safe, drug-free communities by weeding out crime, general disorder and sub-standard housing, and seeding these areas through social and economic revitalization. Meetings are open to the public, to be added to the e-mail list in order to receive reminders and updates on progress please send an email to: sara@altonmainstreet.org.

