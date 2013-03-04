



CalvaryBaptistChurch in Alton will offer three performances of the Greater Alton Passion Play, called “Give Us Barabbas,” on Palm Sunday weekend.

The performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday, March 22; 3 p.m. Saturday, March 23; and 7 p.m. Sunday, March 24, in the church’s WorshipCenter, located at 1422 Washington Ave. Tickets to the Friday and Sunday performances are free and can be obtained by calling Calvary at 618-462-8816 or by visiting www.calbap.org. The sponsored performance on Saturday, March 23, will offer tickets for $10. If you are interested in sponsoring seats to invite guests, please contact the church today.

“Give Us Barabbas” tells the story of the arrest, trial, crucifixion and Resurrection of Jesus Christ through drama and music performed by Calvary’s Celebration Choir. Drama parts are played by church members. An orchestra featuring musicians from throughout the community will accompany the choir.

In addition to many familiar Bible passages relating to the final week of Jesus’ earthly life, the drama views the events through the eyes of Barabbas, a Jewish insurrectionist whom the Romans had imprisoned.

During Jesus’ trial before Pontius Pilate, the Roman proconsul tried to absolve himself of blame by offering to release one prisoner to the Jewish crowd. He figured they would rather have Jesus released than a noted murderer. Instead, the crowd chanted “Give Us Barabbas!”

Though Barabbas is never quoted in the Bible, the drama gives viewers a glimpse into what he may have thought both before and after Jesus’ death in his place, which was a microcosm of Jesus’ sacrificial death on behalf of every human.

Greg Allday, minister of music at Calvary Baptist Church, and the church’s Celebration Choir prepare for “Give Us Barabbas,” the passion play scheduled for March 22-24.

