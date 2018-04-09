ALTON - Greater Alton Concert Association welcomes The Side Street Strutters to their concert season on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 7:30 pm. The performance will be in Hatheway Cultural Center on the Godfrey Campus of Lewis & Clark Community College.

This outstanding group of musicians presents the program “Vinyl Jazz-A Century Celebration” recognizing that the first commercially successful jazz recording was made on February 26, 1917. They invite audiences to explore endearing melodies that inspired us, reflected a particular time in our country’s history and played a significant role towards the development and enjoyment of American popular music. The group, which has been performing together since 1983, has a repertoire of over 200 musical selections ranging from New Orleans Dixieland and blues to big band swing and popular standards.

This live performance features the talents of Rob Verdi, sax; Vince Verdi, clarinet; Paul Johnson, drums; Bruce Lett, bass; Curtis Brengle, piano; Roger Bissell, trombone; Greg Varlotta, trumpet; and Melaney Collins, featured vocalist. Together this group has touched every aspect of music ranging from Disneyland to Nashville and performing with Woody Herman, Sammy Davis, Jr., Bette Midler, and Ray Charles to name just a few. If you have turned on your TV or radio in the last 30 years, there is a good chance you have heard one of them performing from recording sessions or those “jingles” that are designed to help you remember a product.

METROTIX at 1-800-293-5949. Advance tickets are $25.00/adult. Tickets at the door are $30.00. Children are always $10.00.

If you are a fan of dinner and a show, a special promotion with Best Western Premier is available at that location with a show ticket and $20.00 towards a meal in the Great Rivers Tap & Grill Room for the special price of $35.00. For more information you can leave a message on our phone line, 618-468-4222 and your call will be returned.

