The 70th Season of the Greater Alton Concert Association (GACA) continues on February 6th with Sister Swing, a fresh, exciting trio of singers which has captured the sound of the girl groups of the 1930s and 1940s, and brought it to the 21st century.

Heavily influenced by the 3 part harmonies of groups like the Andrews Sisters and the Boswell Sisters, Sister Swing brings a new sound to an old style. The three ladies, Leigh Hannah, Valerie Marston and Paula Chafey-Merrill, genuinely have a good time on stage and that transcends to their audience. An evening with Sister Swing will take you back in time to an era of glamour, romance and innocence. If you like to hear music from the 30s and 40s pure Andrews Sisters style including period dresses and hairstyles, don't miss Sister Swing.

This and all GACA shows are on Sunday afternoons at 3pm. Please note that while Hatheway Hall is under construction, all concerts will be held in the Commons at the Science & Technology Building on the campus of Lewis & Clark Community College: 5800 Godfrey Road—Godfrey, IL 62035.

Tickets are $22 at the door ($20 for advance tickets). Student prices are $6 ($5 for advance). Advance tickets may be obtained by phoning 618-468-GACA (468-4222), purchasing them online through Metrotix.com or through our convenient ticket outlets listed below. Groups of 15 or more may receive a 15% discount by phoning our ticket line 468-GACA. This is the second of a series of 5 concerts, remaining shows scheduled for 2010-2011 are below and you may find more information on each band at: www.AltonConcerts.org

Ticket outlets:

Alton: Convention & Visitors’ Bureau, Cornerstone Bank, Dick’s Flowers,

Halpin Music, Jacoby Arts Center and Picture This & More.

Bethalto: Bank of Edwardsville Brighton: Citizens’ State Bank

Bunker Hill: United Community Bank Carrollton: Cornerstone Bank

Article continues after sponsor message

Godfrey: Roloff Decorating

Jerseyville: Jerseyville Library Wood River: Dick’s Flowers

Concert Calendar:

February 6, 2011 - Sister Swing

March 6, 2011 - New Odyssey

April 10, 2011 - Dean Christopher and his "Ratpack" show

Sept 18. 2011 - Spectrum Brass Quintet Gershwin Review

October 23, 2011 - Beatlemania Magic

More like this:

Related Video: