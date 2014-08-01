Greater Alton Concert Association Announces Upcoming Season Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Alton, IL - Greater Alton Concert Association announces its upcoming season of exciting concerts!

The season starts in September with country/pop artist Collin Raye who combines his wonderful voice with great songs and beautiful music for a full package performance.



In October we welcome back BeatleMania Magic. Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the legendary rock group’s American debut with the tribute band that makes you think you are there. Article continues after sponsor message February can be a hard month in with the winter blues but musician/comedian Al Simmons will be sure to bring some much needed laughter.



The Ambassadors of Harmony come in March. Their vocal blend is a crowd pleaser every time.



For those who love the smooth sounds of Dean Martin or Frank Sinatra we offer the outstanding Dean Christopher. Sit back, relax, and enjoy some of the great classic songs.



For a great savings be sure to get a season ticket with all 5 shows for $80.00. All concerts take place at Hatheway Cultural Center on the Godfrey campus of LCCC.

--Sept. 21, 2014—Collin Raye 3:00

--Oct. 26, 2014—BeatleMania Magic 3:00

--Feb. 15, 2015—Al Simmons 3:00

--March 7, 2015—Ambassadors of Harmony 7:30

--April 19, 2015—Dean Christopher 3:00



For tickets or more information, call 618-468-4222. Visit www.altonconcerts.org to stay updated.