Enter the Great Winter Model Contest, sponsored by the Edwardsville Historic Preservation Commission for youth ages 5 – 14, at the Edwardsville Public Library. Build a model of a favorite Edwardsville building using non-perishable materials no larger than 2’ wide x 2’ long x 2’ high. Bring it to the Youth Library as soon as you are finished, it will be put on display, and your name will be put into a random drawing contest for a LEGO building set (a total of five sets will be given away). Contest ends March 20, 2015 at 5 PM.

For more information, please visit www.edwardsvillelibrary.org or call Youth Services at 692-7556 ext. 4.

