Great Rivers Land Trust and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources are partnering to present the Great Outdoor Youth Expo.  The event was developed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and encourages youth to get involved in a variety of outdoor activities.  The co-sponsorship with Great Rivers Land Trust is the first of its kind in Southern Illinois. 

The Great Outdoor Youth Expo will be held on June 30, 2012 at Piasa Harbor on the Great River Road in Godfrey, Illinois and will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.  Youth activities will include  demonstrations such as fishing, archery, kite making, canoeing, frisbee golf and displays including a hot air balloon and a lock and dam model.  This event is targeted for middle and high school age youth, but is also a family event and all ages are welcome.  You can stay for an hour or for the day. Food will be available for purchase. 

It is also a great opportunity to see all of the changes taking place at Piasa Harbor. 

For more information about the event contact Great Rivers Land Trust at 618-467-2265.

 

