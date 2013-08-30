The Great Rivers Greenway District is pleased to announce that it will host a learning opportunity for Disadvantaged and Minority Business Enterprises (DBE/MBE) on Sept. 6, 2013, as an initial step in construction of the Central Riverfront portion of the CityArchRiver 2015 project.

Organizations and leaders that are specifically promoting skills, careers and capacity of DBE/MBE firms in the region are invited to learn more about the CityArchRiver 2015 project and help the District and its partners build a proactive and inclusive CityArchRiver 2015 project. The purpose of the meeting on Friday, Sept. 6, is to communicate to and gather feedback from these key audiences about the project.



The District hopes to work with attendees of this event to ensure that the bid process and its components, including an upcoming pre-bid meeting and DBE/MBE mixer, are as effective and inclusive as possible. Attendees will gain information on upcoming projects and bidding opportunities related to CityArchRiver 2015 construction, and the upcoming Central Riverfront project bid process.

The event will be held at the St. Louis City Municipal Court building at 1520 Market Street in the 1st floor conference room starting at 10:00 am on Friday, Sept. 6, 2013.

A future pre-bid meeting and mixer for the Central Riverfront project will be held in late September or early October, based on the project schedule. No one will be turned away at the Sept. 6 meeting, but DBE firms will likely benefit more from the later Pre-Bid and Mixer because additional project-related details will be available at that time.

CityArchRiver 2015 improvements will provide visitors and residents with new opportunities for entertainment, recreation, and learning through landscape improvements to the Arch grounds, renovated and expanded museum space, and acres of new community-oriented event spaces. Great Rivers Greenway will oversee the construction of improvements to the Central Riverfront, one of the 12 project components. The riverfront work includes the elevation of Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard, which will reduce flooding on the central riverfront and allow the opportunity for more activities along Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard.

Article continues after sponsor message

About CityArchRiver 2015:

CityArchRiver 2015 is a transformational project that will enhance the Gateway Arch experience for all visitors. The project will create a seamless park experience from the city to the Mississippi River, providing visitors with a more vibrant and safer place to visit, enjoy, and return. CityArchRiver 2015 is a public-private partnership including the National Park Service, Missouri Department of Transportation, Great Rivers Greenway District, City of St. Louis, Bi-State Development Agency, CityArchRiver 2015 Foundation and many other organizations.

For more information, please visit www.cityarchriver.org.





About Great Rivers Greenway:

The Great Rivers Greenway District was created by a vote of the people in 2000 with the goal of making the St. Louis region a better place to live. The public organization is carrying this goal by creating community connections with the River Ring, an interconnected system of trails and greenways. The District also works to provide transportation alternatives, preserve nature, improve health and increase the economic vitality of the region. Great Rivers Greenway’s district includes St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County. For more information, visit www.greatriversgreenway.org.

More like this: