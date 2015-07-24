Applications are being accepted through August 12

ST. LOUIS - Great Rivers Greenway is calling on area residents who are passionate about the outdoors to become a volunteer docent at the district's new Visitor's Center, which will officially open in late September. The Visitor's Center, located at the Great Rivers Greenways offices at 6174 Delmar Boulevard, was recently added by the organization to provide a physical space where both those who live in the St. Louis region and visitors can interactively connect to the various greenways around the region, learn about future greenway expansion plans and discover the many possibilities for outdoor recreation.

Volunteer docents are needed to staff the Visitor's Center and educate guests on the River Ring, a planned 600-mile interconnected system of greenways, parks and trails that will eventually span across St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County. Docents will serve as ambassadors for Great Rivers Greenway and will distribute maps and reading materials, oversee the sales of Great Rivers Greenway merchandise, provide information to visitors about our region's greenways and help them use the center's interactive touch-screen display, which will be available for guests to learn about existing and planned greenways.

The Visitor Center hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Scheduling is flexible, however, docents are asked to make at least a four-hour commitment per week. Those chosen as volunteer docents will also receive on-the-job training and continuing education that will make them qualified to help others get to know Great Rivers Greenway and the River Ring trail system a little better.

To access an application or get more information on the position and qualifications, visit http://greatriversgreenway.org/get-involved/. Applications may be sent via email to jvalentine@grgstl.org or directly to the Great Rivers Greenway office at 6174 Delmar Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63112. All applications must be received before noon on Wednesday, August 12.

About Great Rivers Greenway - Great Rivers Greenway is St. Louis' regional parks district, created by a vote of the people in 2000 to make the St. Louis region an even better place to live. Great Rivers Greenway is connecting St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County through a network of greenways for residents to explore and enjoy. For more information, visit www.greatriversgreenway.org.

