Applications accepted through February 25, 2013, open to entire region

Great Rivers Greenway is pleased to announce the latest opportunity for residents of the region to assist the district in making the St. Louis region a better place to live. The District, in cooperation with the CityArchRiver 2015 Foundation, is extending an open invitation to the people of the region to participate in the CityArchRiver 2015 Project Citizen Advisory Committee.

The District has long welcomed resident participation on its projects, but hopes for wider regional participation on the Citizen Advisory Committee because of the far-reaching effects the CityArchRiver 2015 project will have on the St. Louis metropolitan area. The District has opened the application process to residents in seven counties on both sides of the Mississippi River and the City of St. Louis.

“Our focus is on improving the quality of life for the St. Louis region and the best way to do this is by working in partnership with residents,” said Susan Trautman, Executive Director of Great Rivers Greenway. “Our success has always been dependent upon the input and feedback from the citizens and communities we serve. Every Great Rivers Greenway project involves people, involves input, and involves transcending political boundaries. The CityArchRiver 2015 project exemplifies a partnership of national significance but, at its core, is one park experience that improves the Arch grounds experience for everyone.”

The CityArchRiver 2015 project will revitalize the Arch grounds and reconnect downtown

St. Louis to the Mississippi River with the construction of a park over the recessed lanes of Interstate 70. The project will improve visitor experience, making it safer and ensuring access to the Arch grounds and riverfront for all. New bike and pedestrian pathways will make the St. Louis riverfront and Arch grounds fully accessible for all people, including those with limited mobility, families with strollers and the elderly. Another transformative project component is the work on the central riverfront, spearheaded by Great Rivers Greenway. The riverfront work includes the elevation of Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard, which will reduce flooding on the central riverfront and allow the opportunity for more activities along Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard.

Great Rivers Greenway will lead the Citizen Advisory Committee in cooperation with CityArchRiver 2015 Foundation and other project partners. The 30-person committee will meet monthly to provide input on programs, activities, visitor experience, and the long-term preservation of the CityArchRiver 2015 project.

“The members joining this committee have a unique opportunity to be a part of a historic project that will forever change the front door of the St. Louis region,” said Maggie Hales, Executive Director of CityArchRiver 2015 Foundation.

Article continues after sponsor message

GRG and CAR2015 Issue Call for Applications for Citizen Advisory Committee

First and Final Add

All eligible residents interested in the project are encouraged to apply February 5-25, 2013. Forms and details can be found online at www.GreatRiversGreenway.org/ArchCommittee. Applications can also be requested by calling the Great Rivers Greenway office at

(314) 436-7009. The District anticipates the committee will hold its first meeting in April or May, 2013.

About Great Rivers Greenway:

Great Rivers Greenway is a public organization developing an interconnected system of trails and greenways to make the region a better place to live. These linear green spaces link neighborhoods and communities, increase the economic vitality of the region, preserve nature, provide transportation alternatives, and improve health. Great Rivers Greenway includes St. Louis City and County and St. Charles County. For more information, visit www.grgstl.org.



More like this: