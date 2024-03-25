GRAFTON - On Saturday, April 13, 2024, the Great Rivers Choral Society will host their annual Dueling Pianos fundraiser at Grafton Winery: The Vineyards, located at 21028 Eckert Orchard Road, Grafton, IL 62037.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m., and piano players Charlie Brockus and Ian Taul will play music from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. The event features a cash bar, complimentary nacho bar, basket raffles, and a 50/50 drawing. Attendees can enjoy a variety of musical genres, including rock and roll, Motown, and pop.

Requests are encouraged—and so is dancing! “Dueling Pianos is always such a great time,” says Pat Stewart, President of the Board of Great Rivers Choral Society. “Charlie and Ian are incredibly talented musicians who have a great rapport with one another and the audience. They’re willing to play almost any song, and the combination of that spontaneity and their musical ability makes for a great evening,” says Stewart.

“A music-themed fundraiser is a natural fit for our organization,” says Great Rivers Choral Society Vice President Paul Guccione. “One of the chorus’ main objectives is to encourage music appreciation in our area, and this event is a great way to combine music and fundraising. People come out, listen to great music—the chorus even gives a preview performance of the upcoming spring concert—dance and have fun. If you’ve been to Dueling Pianos before, you know you’re in for a treat. If you’ve never been, we’d love to have you join us. We guarantee you’ll want to come back every year,” says Guccione.

Tickets for the Dueling Pianos fundraiser are $25 per person, which includes entry into the event plus a nacho bar. Tickets can be purchased online at www.grcssing.org or by calling 618-798-1492. Drinks can be purchased at the bar, as well as tickets for basket raffles and a 50/50 drawing.

Great Rivers Choral Society, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in the fall of 2001, is an adult chorus of mixed voices whose objective is to foster and encourage music education and appreciation in southwestern Illinois. The chorus comprises 20–30 volunteer artists from all age groups and walks of life who enjoy singing and are looking for a means of expressing their vocal talents collectively. The chorus, under the leadership of Music Director Raynard Brown, was recently invited to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City in the summer of 2025.