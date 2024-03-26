GODFREY - Great Rivers Choral Society to Present “Steppin’ Out: The Music of Stage and Screen” on April 27 and 28, 2024, Choral Society’s Spring Concert Sure to Please Audiences of All Ages The Great Rivers Choral Society will present its spring concert, “Steppin’ Out: The Music of Stage and Screen,” on Saturday, April 27, 2024, and Sunday, April 28, 2024. Both concerts will take place at 3:00 p.m. at Godfrey First United Methodist Church, located at 1100 Airport Road, Godfrey, IL., 62035.

“Our winter concert, “A Celtic Christmas,” was an unqualified success,” says Great Rivers Choral Society Music Director Raynard Brown. “It was our most well-attended concert to date and everyone in the audience said they couldn’t wait for the spring concert. We just keep getting better and better as a chorus. Our members’ voices get stronger at each rehearsal and performance, they’re having fun, and it’s reflected in the quality of the concerts we’re able to present,” says Brown.

“Steppin’ Out: The Music of Stage and Screen” features songs from film and theater and the musical selections are sure to have audiences tapping their toes and humming along. The concert is free and open to the public. A free will offering will be collected during the concert.

“Our concerts are a great way to spend an afternoon. The musical selections are sure to please audiences of all ages, and we love to see families attend our concerts. One of our goals as an organization is to foster an appreciation for music in our area, so we’re always pleased when we’re able to pack the house,” says Great Rivers Choral Society Board member and choral member Paul Cordes.

Great Rivers Choral Society, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in the fall of 2001, is an adult chorus of mixed voices whose objective is to foster and encourage music education and appreciation in southwestern Illinois. The chorus comprises 20–30 volunteer artists from all age groups and walks of life who enjoy singing and are looking for a means of expressing their vocal

talents collectively. The chorus, under the leadership of Music Director Raynard Brown, was recently invited to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City in the summer of 2025.

