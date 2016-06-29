GODFREY - The signup for the Great Godfrey Triathlon is into high swing.

This event hosted by the Village of Godfrey will kick off at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016, at Robert E Glazebrook Park.

All athletes are encouraged to participate in the swimming, biking and running competition. The course will consist of an open swim in the pond at Glazebrook Park, a 14-mile bike race through picturesque Godfrey, and a 5K trail run. This race is open to individuals ages 12 and up. Awards will be handed out for the top three male and female finishers in each age division, in addition to the top overall male and female finishers. The event was moved back to Glazebrook Park this year after being at Sportsman's Park and Godfrey Park and Rec Director Kimberly Caughran said it will be great to show off that area.

She said the swimming portion will take place in the pond closer to the playground off to the east of the park, the larger of the two ponds.

"We had about 60 participants last year and it was well organized and we had a lot of positive feedback," Caughran said. "We would like to get 100 participants or more this year."

The park and rec director said she is glad to offer an important activity for adults. She said many of the programs are for kids at the park, so this branches out to another group.

"We would like to make this a tradition and something the community gets excited about," Caughran said.

Registration is $50 per participant through July 28, 2016 and $60 per participant through the day of the race. Online registration is available through Races Online via Fleet Feet. The Great Godfrey Triathlon is participating in the muniTri series in association with Fleet Feet. Entry fee includes a souvenir t-shirt and complimentary lunch.

The Village is currently seeking $100 sponsorships for this event and also looking for some great “SWAG” to insert into the participants’ swag bags. Please contact the Parks and Recreation Department for sponsorships or donations at 618-466-1483 or additional information can be found on the Village website www.godfreyi.org.

