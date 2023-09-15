GODFREY - The Great Godfrey Maze is off to an exciting start today, Sept. 15.

This year’s theme is “Family Game Night.” In addition to the maze, there are activities for kids of all ages. Festivities will continue every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 28 at Robert E. Glazebrook Park in Godfrey.

“It’s all worth it when you see families come out and have fun,” said Chris Logan, Godfrey Parks and Recreation Director.

The crowd was picking up as the sun set on Friday night. Several bounce houses and other inflatables were set up near the maze. Younger kids could also enjoy a ride on the cow train in a cart painted to look like a Scrabble tile. A hay wagon ride was set to take off soon, and the Corn Crib was open for anyone who wanted to play in the corn.

Concessions will be available for purchase every weekend. Local food trucks are also scheduled to stop by throughout the next month, and Ray’s Soul Touching Tacos was on the scene Friday to start the season off right. Beginning Oct. 6, visitors can also take on the Haunted Maze for a Halloween-themed scare.

The Great Godfrey Maze and activities are open from 6–10 p.m. on Fridays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays. All activities are either $2 or free. Pricing on the maze varies; visit the official webpage on the Village of Godfrey website for details.

