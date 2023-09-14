GODFREY - The Great Godfrey Maze opens on Friday, Sept. 15 for a month of family fall fun.

From Sept. 15 through Oct. 28, you can enjoy the Great Godfrey Maze and other activities every Friday and Saturday at the Robert E. Glazebrook Park in Godfrey. This year’s theme, “Family Game Night,” has attractions for kids of all ages — and some spooky fun for the older crowd, too.

“The team here is incredible, and we have a lot of pride in what we do,” Chris Logan, the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Director, said. “I know everyone that works here enjoys doing it and is just so happy to do it. It’s all worth it when you see families come out and have fun.”

Logan says the maze is the main attraction, but families can also take a ride on the hay wagon, swim in the Corn Crib, hop on the Jumping Pillow and check out the new Vortex Tunnel. Younger kids can also try the Mini Maze and take a 5–7 minute ride on the Cow Train. The Corn Crib and Mini Maze are free and all other attractions cost $2.

“[It’s] a lot of really cool things that I know kids like to do, and that’ll be there Friday and Saturday every weekend we’re open for the maze,” Logan added.

Article continues after sponsor message

This year’s hemp maze has been mowed into patterns that resemble Scrabble tiles, Uno cards and other family game night favorites. Starting on Oct. 6, a portion of the maze will be sectioned off and transformed into the famous Haunted Maze for those who are brave enough to try it.

“It’s pretty funny to watch them before they go in. Everyone’s nervous,” Logan laughed. “Everyone who does it has fun. Sometimes we have people back out at the entrance…Of course, we know nothing bad’s going to happen, but sometimes your mind will race a bit. It’s a fun experience.”

He explained that props and a few hired “haunters” crank up the spookiness of the Haunted Maze so visitors can get in the Halloween spirit. But if that’s not your speed, no worries; the normal maze will remain open. Flashlights are required if you decide to visit the maze after dark. You can purchase flashlights, food and drinks at the concession stand.

The Great Godfrey Maze and activities are open from 6–10 p.m. on Fridays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays until Oct. 28. For additional information, including pricing, check out the Great Godfrey Maze webpage or the official Village of Godfrey website.

More like this: