ALTON - Alton High sophomore swimmer Ceci Parker is primed for future success in her sport after a tremendous fall finish.

Parker enjoyed a very good day at the Illinois High School Association girls sectional swimming meet at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center this past fall, having a pair of top ten finishes, tying for 10th in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.23 seconds, then coming in ninth in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:13.78, both very good times.

Parker is the Riverbender.com Female Athlete of The Month For Alton High School.

"I think I did really well," Parker said in an interview that followed her final race. "I dropped some time, and it was fun."

The sectional meet marked only the second time the Redbirds were able to swim as a team this abbreviated season due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, and Parker was very happy with how things came together very quickly for her team. Needless to say, she was very happy to have the season itself.

"I really missed swim, and I think I took it for granted beforehand," Parker said, "so I'm really happy to be back."

Even with a limited season, Parker kept her goals for the 2020 campaign short and sweet.

"I just decided that I'm going to swim for fun," Parker said, "and I'm going to do my best, and whatever happens is going to happen."

Parker was very grateful to even have the season, as with everyone else, and has some ambitious goals that she's set for herself.

"I'm going to continue training," Parker said, "and hopefully do better next meet."

Parker also has some important goals that she hopes to achieve within the next two years with the Redbirds.

"I would love to place first through third in these two events," Parker said, "like I did today, so that would be fun."

The possibilities of swimming at the state meet in 2021 and 2022 remains strong with Parker as well. And when she does get there, it will be a great thing indeed.

"I'd be super happy and excited," Parker said.

But for now, Parker is very happy with her achievements for this season, and is very happy to be back in the pool after the long layoff because of the pandemic.

"Coming back from not swimming for awhile, I'm just trying to get back into it," Parker said with a smile.

