Featured artists Thomas Taylor IV (tenor) and Elizabeth Clark (soprano) will perform in a free concert at Saturday, April 27 at 6 p.m. sponsored by Resurrection Lutheran Church, 1211 W. Homer Adams Parkway in Godfrey.

Thomas Taylor IV is known for his comedic demeanor, vocal power and vibrant stage presence. He has performed with the Winter Opera in St. Louis and elsewhere a number of operas. He also performed as the tenor soloist for Handel's Messiah at Greenville University.

Elizabeth Clark is an elementary school teacher with a love of all things bright and beautiful. She is a frequent collaborator with Thomas Taylor, lending her talents and bubbly disposition for the benefit of all involved.

Come hear some of your favorites from Broadway performances of Beauty and the Beast, Phantom of the Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar and several others. You will hear some of the favorite arias from La Boheme and Turandot, plus favorites of Josh Groban and Bette Middler.

The concert is free but donations will be accepted to defray the costs.

