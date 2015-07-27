Friends of the Wildey to Host Evening of Singing, Hand-Jiving, Contests and More!

EDWARDSVILLE - John Travolta and Olivia Newton John, eat your heart out. You’re about to be upstaged. On Thursday, August 6, the Friends of the Wildey are slicking back their hair, pulling out the poodle skirts and hosting a Grease Sing-Along at the historic Wildey Theatre on Main Street in Downtown Edwardsville. The classic 1950s movie musical sensation, Grease, will be shown on the Wildey’s big screen and the iconic musical numbers will feature sub-titled lyrics, allowing the audience to join in on such show-stoppers as Summer Nights, Hopelessly Devoted to You, Beauty School Drop-Out, Greased Lightnin’, Born to Hand Jive, There are Worse Things I Could Do, We Go Together, and many more.

In addition to watching and singing along with Grease, the pre-show activities will include a Grease trivia contest and a Costume Contest beginning at 6:15. Grease related prizes will be awarded to the trivia and costume winners. The movie will begin at 7:00. The event is a fundraiser for the historic Wildey Theatre and proceeds will be used to refresh the marquee and entrance to the Wildey.

“At this show, the audience members are the stars,” said Rich Walker, President of the Friends of the Wildey. “The show is interactive, inclusive, celebratory, uplifting, and simply irresistible.”

Tickets for the event are $15 for adults and $10 for students, high school age and younger and can be purchased online at WildeyTheatre.com or by calling 618-307-1750. For details about the Grease Sing-Along or other upcoming Wildey events, e-mail WildeyFriends@gmail.com. This event is sponsored by The Auto Body Shop in Edwardsville. Parked outside of the Wildey will be a yellow 1969 Camaro Z28 from The Auto Body Shop for guests to take their picture.

“I think several audience members will dress for the occasion,” said Walker. “After all, there just aren’t many holidays that call for a “Frenchy” costume.

