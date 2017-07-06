ALTON - On Friday, July 14th, join Grassroots Grocery at The Old Bakery Beer Company for a Blacklight Bingo fundraiser. Your $25 ticket will gain you eight rounds of bingo with $50 gift certificate prizes, one bonus round with a cash grand prize, great snacks, plus your glow-in-the-dark wearables are included!

There will be a silent auction, raffles, games, and a prize for best dressed—how far will you GLOW to win? Tickets are available now at Grassroots Grocery (415 Ridge St.) or The Old Bakery Beer Company (400 Landmarks Blvd.) - cash or check only, please.

Tickets may be purchased online at blacklightbingo.brownpapertickets.com, but you can save the small service fee by getting them in person at either local ticket outlet. Food and beverages from Old Bakery Beer Co. will be available for purchase at the event; no outside food or drink please. Space is limited to 100 players, so be sure to get your tickets today.

Proceeds from the event will go toward the organization’s “free fruit for kids & cops” program, and will also help complete a commercial kitchen space to help local culinary entrepreneurs grow their businesses, teach cooking classes, and more.

Grassroots Grocery specializes in fresh produce, meat, cheese, healthy “grab-n-go” lunches, and non-toxic home & beauty products. The full service grocery store offers a wide variety of healthy food and locally-made products, sourced within a 50-mile radius whenever possible. You can expect friendly staff and personalized customer service in a neighborhood corner store atmosphere that is open 7-days-a-week.

Grassroots Grocery is creating a vibrant, adaptive reuse of a formerly vacant historic building, holding valuable educational classes and events, supporting nearby community gardens, and commissioned the creation of a beautiful mural on the building which added color and character to the Ridge Street corridor. Please stop by 415 Ridge Street, just a few blocks off Broadway, to check out all of the delicious offerings today! Volunteer opportunities are available, if you would like to get share your talents please call the store at 208-4999. For more information, visit www.GrassrootsGrocery.org; to stay up-to-date on store announcements, please follow the store on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GrassrootsGrocery.

