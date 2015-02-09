Enjoy a sociable afternoon with fellow farmers, gardeners & yogis to support the project

ALTON - Have you ever heard of a Seed Swap? It’s an event where farmers & gardeners meet to exchange quality seeds, seedlings, cuttings and bulbs. It’s also a rewarding way to build community and share information about gardening, plant varieties, nutrition, and so much more. Grassroots Grocery is holding an open house featuring a seed swap and potluck on Sunday, February 15th from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at the future home of their cooperative grocery store, 415 Ridge Street.

Organizers have reached the two-thirds point in their campaign to bring healthy, affordable food which is locally grown whenever possible, to the Hunterstown neighborhood in Alton, Illinois. The public is invited to celebrate and check out the space where they are planning to open this spring. There is no cost to attend the event and bringing seeds is not required. Feel free to bring a dish for the potluck.

Local food producers can apply to be a vendor at the store and will be entered to win a complimentary season at the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market courtesy of Alton Main Street. Attendees will be able to become a member of Grassroots Grocery on-site, and will be entered to win a free cookbook: "Good and Cheap: Eat Well on $4/Day”.

Demonstrations will be given throughout the day on topics such as seed saving and hydroponic gardening, and kids will enjoy a “seed mosaic” art project. This event is a great opportunity to check out the beautiful new mosaic mural on the exterior of the building, entitled “Abundance”.

Also on February 15th, Riverbend Yoga will hold a fundraiser at their studio, located at 202 State Street in Alton. Nine different classes will be held throughout the day, and all classes are donation based with a suggested minimum of $5.00 per class. All proceeds will be donated to Grassroots Grocery. An all-day pass can be purchased for $50 which includes: all nine classes, a River Bend Yoga 24oz insulated cup, a 10% discount on lunch compliments of Mac’s Time Out, and a pack of seeds compliments of Grassroots Grocery. This is a great way to meet every instructor in the studio, help your community raise money for additional healthy food options, and enjoy a yoga retreat without leaving the area.

River Bend Yoga - Yoga Immersion Fundraiser for Grassroots Grocery

Special schedule for Sunday, February 15th:

8am - Morning Yoga & Breath-Work

9am - Slow Flow Vinyasa

10am - Hatha Flow Yoga

11am - Warm Power Yoga

1pm - Fluid Motion Yoga

2pm - Balance Focused Yoga

3pm - Having Fun with Inversions

4pm - Core Focused Yoga

5pm - Mudras & Meditation

Upon the store’s opening, members of the cooperative will enjoy the benefit of a 10% discount at the full-service grocery, although you do not need to be a member in order to shop. Through the grocery’s charitable policy, many residents who face food insecurity will also qualify for a 10% discount. Qualifications include: households on public assistance, low income households earning up to 125% of the Illinois poverty level, and residents of low-income senior assisted living facilities.

Another element of the charitable policy is the opportunity for individuals earning between 125%-200% of the state poverty level to earn their membership by volunteering two hours per month at the store. Grassroots Grocery will also enact an “affordability program” to offer a very low mark-up on selected items that would be considered staples in many people’s diets. The store will strive for a “zero-waste” policy by transferring items to a discounted clearance section toward the end of their shelf life; ultimately donating items to local food pantries and churches.

Visit www.GrassrootsGrocery.org to review the different levels of donations, each with different perks depending on the contribution amount. Don’t miss out, because these perks will only be available during the kickoff campaign! A compelling short video can be found on the website, which explains the need for such an endeavor and the benefits of having this cooperative in our community. The short term goal of the project is to build a strong outreach component to educate citizens about the importance of fresh foods and how to prepare them, and the ultimate vision is to foster additional economic growth and job creation in the neighborhood. Grassroots Grocery is a project of the Community Cultivators, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, so donations are tax-deductible.

To make your donation and become a member, please visit www.GrassrootsGrocery.org.

To stay up-to-date on store news, please like Grassroots Grocery on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GrassrootsGrocery.

For more information, please contact Christine Favilla at 618-401-7870 or christine@grassrootsgrocery.org; or Sara McGibany at sara@grassrootsgrocery.org or 618-463-1016.

