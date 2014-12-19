GODFREY – Nicole Busler, 25, of Godfrey, decided to come to Lewis and Clark Community College to further enhance her education and bulk up her graphic design resume.

“When I found out L&C was offering a social media certificate, I jumped on the chance to take the classes and finish the few classes I needed to earn a web design degree as well,” Busler said.

With her existing computer graphics degree from L&C, Busler knew it was important to add web design and social media skills to help her stand out from the crowd, as many employers in her field are looking for employees who are well rounded and can take on multiple responsibilities.

Busler took advantage of the Web Design 30-and-Out option at L&C, which allows students who already have a degree to take 30 credit hours, or 10 courses, in a specialized field to earn that degree in a shorter period of time.

In her classes, she’s learning the behind-the-scenes features, strategies and the benefits of different social media outlets that many people don’t know about or don’t understand. She recommends other students take the classes for personal and professional development.

“Anytime I am asked about what classes I am taking, I get so excited telling them about the great programs I am in and have been enrolled in in the past,” she said.

In addition to school, Busler also enjoys the artwork and the gardens on Lewis and Clark’s campus. She also appreciates that the teachers and instructors at L&C are so willing to guide students through their educational experience. In particular, she looks up to her computer graphics instructor, Steve Campbell.

“He is one of the best teachers I’ve ever had and one of my idols. I definitely look up to him. He is extremely talented and the most amazing person,” she said.

After graduation, Busler plans to enter a career in graphic design and social media marketing. She already has her own creative design business to build upon.

For more information about these programs, contact Computer Graphics and Web Design Coordinator Steve Campbell at (618) 468-4613 or scampbel@lc.edu.

Story by Ariel Weinman, Lewis and Clark Community College Media Services

