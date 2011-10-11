October 10, 2011 -- The RiverBend Growth Association will hold its third Grapes for Growth event on Thursday, November 10, 2011 at the newly renovated Hatheway Cultural Center on the campus of Lewis & Clark Community College. The wine tasting event will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature more than 100 wines from Koerner Distributor, Inc. and beer tasting from Robert “Chick” Fritz Distribution and Donnewald Distributing. Food samples will be provided by a selection of the area’s finest restaurants, including Bella Milano, Franco’s at Holiday Inn, Gentelin’s On Broadway, Godfrey Meat Market, Grafton Winery & Brewhaus, Chef Gabe of LCCC, Lockhaven Country Club, Rib City, Tony’s North and Tony’s Restaurant.

Each of the participating restaurants will be offering some of their specialties and promoting their venues and menus for Holiday parties.

Tickets to Grapes for Growth are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. All ticket proceeds will help fund the many economic development programs and initiatives undertaken by the RiverBend Growth Association. Participants may purchase tickets by calling the RiverBend Growth Association at (618) 467-2280 or visiting www.growthassociation.com Tickets will also be available at the door at the higher rate of $30.





