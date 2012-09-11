September 11, 2012 -- The RiverBend Growth Association will hold its 4th Grapes for Growth event on Wednesday, October 10th at the new Audubon Center located at the Riverlands in West Alton, Missouri. The wine tasting event will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature more than 100 wines from Koerner Distributor, Inc. and beer tasting from Robert “Chick” Fritz Distribution and Donnewald Distributing. Food samples will be provided by a selection of the area’s finest restaurants, including Bella Milano, Franco’s at Holiday Inn, Gentelin’s On Broadway, Chez Marilyn’s, Rib City and Tony’s Restaurant. In addition Olive Oil Marketplace will be offering samples of balsamic and olive oils and will have product for purchase.

Each of the participating restaurants will be offering some of their specialties and promoting their venues and menus for Holiday parties. Wines will be available to order with pickup and payment to take place at Catdaddy’s in downtown Alton.

Monica Bristow, president of the RiverBend Growth Association, is excited about this year’s venue. “So many of our residents have not seen the beautiful Audubon Center and the excellent view is provides of the Riverbend. From that venue, you can really see the beautiful river town that Alton is.” Guests will be able to see the sunset on the Mighty Mississippi and experience a tremendous amount of birds feeding at the Center.

Admission to Grapes for Growth is $25 in advance and $30 at the door. All proceeds will help fund the many economic development programs and initiatives undertaken by the RiverBend Growth Association. Participants may make reservations by calling the RiverBend Growth Association at (618) 467-2280 or visiting www.growthassociation.com Tickets will also be available at the door at the higher rate of $30.

