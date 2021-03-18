GRANTFORK - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the missing Grant Fork juvenile Kaeann E. Crow has been found safe.

Madison County Sheriff's Department confirmed that Crow was located but no other details were yet released.

Kaeann dad - Mike Crow - put out a statement on Facebook thanking everyone that helped find his daughter “My daughter has been found safe. I would never live long enough to thank everyone for the love and support they have shown. Through thousands of shares, you helped find her. Lucky there was a 19-year-old kid that saw a post and called my number,” Crow said.

Kaeann left her residence located in the 13000 block of Pocahontas Road, Grantfork at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021," the Madison County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday night.

