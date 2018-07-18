ALTON – After being named small business of the year by the Altonian of the Year Committee, Sheila Curry, affectionately known by her customers as “Granny,” is hoping to expand her small business even further.

She currently owns and maintains Granny's Uniforms: Work Fashions and More, located at 2525 College Avenue in Alton. Granny said she works with people to get the perfect attire for whatever their profession, working to tailor clothing for the best fit. She vends for several clothing companies, including Dickies, and now French Toast. French Toast is a clothing outfitter, which Granny said specializes in school uniforms.

“We tried doing this about five years ago, and it didn't work out too well,” Granny said regarding school uniform sales. “But this time we have had people come and ask us about it. A lot of parents don't like going across the river for school uniforms, and we're a lot cheaper.”

Selling school uniforms is not the only change Granny plans for the future of her growing Alton business. She said she has been working with Chris Miller, a candidate for Madison County Treasurer as well an expert on entrepreneurial topics, regarding further expansion of her clothing store.

In the future, Granny plans on moving across the street on College Avenue to the property she acquired. Besides a business expansion, Granny said she is hoping to utilize the space for possible business incubators. She said Miller has been a great help, and she pitched the idea at a pitch contest hosted by Miller last week at the Simmons Hanley Conroy Law Firm in Alton.

Granny's Uniforms can be reached at (618) 462-2669. She said she currently has brochures and flyers for French Toast's school uniforms. She said she carries the plaid styling, which is popular at local Christian schools.

